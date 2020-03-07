EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Given $10.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

