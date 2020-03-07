EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Tops $542,493.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $411,506.00 and $542,493.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 139.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

