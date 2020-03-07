EventChain (EVC) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $91,551.00 and $4,949.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

