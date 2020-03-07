Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

NYSE RE opened at $253.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $210.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

