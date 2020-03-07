Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $9.92 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $791,572.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,771,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,144,551 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

