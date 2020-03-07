Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market cap of $53,843.00 and $24,951.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 513,424 coins and its circulating supply is 348,424 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

