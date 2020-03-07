Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,635 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Exponent worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,864,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,934 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $453,691.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,311.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,460 shares of company stock worth $6,069,547. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.