Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,596 shares of company stock worth $10,746,582 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

