Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $363,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,504,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

