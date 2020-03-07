Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a coverage optimism score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Ferrari’s analysis:

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.18. 855,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.