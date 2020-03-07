Financial Contrast: Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO) and Its Rivals

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRBO) is one of 605 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iterum Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A -$23.64 million -0.39 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors $2.18 billion $294.21 million 0.20

Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -419.70% -173.05% Iterum Therapeutics Competitors -2,358.33% -240.14% -31.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors 6295 16996 33118 1329 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.19%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics competitors beat Iterum Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

