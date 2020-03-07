Fmr LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $273.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.