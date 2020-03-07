Fmr LLC Buys 99,022 Shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,022 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Bellus Health worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the third quarter worth about $45,129,000.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

NYSE BLU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16. Bellus Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.