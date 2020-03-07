Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 310,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.77% of Star Group worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Star Group by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Star Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 91,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $8.82 on Friday. Star Group LP has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $407.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

