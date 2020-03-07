Fmr LLC Grows Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Kemper worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 29.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $76.00 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

