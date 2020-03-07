Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,509 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.07% of AllianceBernstein worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 94.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 118,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $2,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

AB stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.92%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

