Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,096 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.70% of Harsco worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 10,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,156,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Harsco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HSC stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

