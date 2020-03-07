Fmr LLC Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,591 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PRA Health Sciences worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.