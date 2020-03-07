Fmr LLC Has $30.06 Million Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,801,926 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.94% of Berry Petroleum worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRY. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.10. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

