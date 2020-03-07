Fmr LLC Has $30.79 Million Stock Holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.92% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

HMLP stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.