Fmr LLC Has $30.93 Million Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.49% of Corecivic worth $30,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corecivic by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 1,753.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $16.16 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

