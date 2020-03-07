Fmr LLC Has $31.14 Million Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,127 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.25% of Arvinas worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,476,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Arvinas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arvinas by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 272,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

