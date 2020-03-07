Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.39% of Clarus worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus Corp has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

