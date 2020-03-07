Fmr LLC Invests $31.70 Million in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,756,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,701,000. Fmr LLC owned 1.58% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

