Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,513 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.48% of AZZ worth $29,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 15.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

