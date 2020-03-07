Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,322 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.69% of GMS worth $30,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of GMS by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. GMS Inc has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

