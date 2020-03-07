Fmr LLC Purchases 11,718 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.68% of NACCO Industries worth $31,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.24. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $257.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

