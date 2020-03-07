Fmr LLC Purchases 342,400 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.51% of Vectrus worth $32,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vectrus by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:VEC opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

