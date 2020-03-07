Fmr LLC Purchases 3,446,297 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 458,284.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.26% of American Outdoor Brands worth $31,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AOBC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

