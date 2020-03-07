Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,142 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 405,127 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $4,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 599,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

