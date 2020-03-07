Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391,469 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.39% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after buying an additional 82,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $166.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,078,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares in the company, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,775 shares of company stock worth $57,480,034. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.