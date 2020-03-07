Fmr LLC Sells 242,776 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242,776 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.93% of Gibraltar Industries worth $31,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

