Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,281 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.57% of Callaway Golf worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY opened at $15.71 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

