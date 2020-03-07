Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 304,469 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of Concho Resources worth $31,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

