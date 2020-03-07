GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty comprises about 1.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of GCI Liberty worth $123,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 574,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

