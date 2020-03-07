Gemini Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.33 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $33.33 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011018 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,962,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

