General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.00

News stories about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 148,404,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,603,520. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

