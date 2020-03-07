Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys 7,712 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 16.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,416,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,505,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,418,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.