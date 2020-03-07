Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 9.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,043.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,612.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,584.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

