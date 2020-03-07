Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 12.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $164.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

