Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.