Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Purchases 60,287 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 31,399.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,287 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 0.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,087,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.