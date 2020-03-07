GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $351,916.00 and $18,822.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,056,764 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.