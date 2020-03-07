GoHelpFund (HELP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,325.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $28,770.00 and approximately $28,325.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

