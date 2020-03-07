Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Gray Television posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Gray Television has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Gray Television by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

