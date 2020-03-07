Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $34,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $64.73 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,470,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,258.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $1,152,039.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,197 shares of company stock worth $28,050,220 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

