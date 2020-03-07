Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $39,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

