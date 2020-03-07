Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,108 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 768,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,503,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $173.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

