Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. National Pension Service raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

