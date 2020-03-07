Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $31,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

